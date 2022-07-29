FORTVILLE, Ind. — A police pursuit of a motorcycle Friday in Fortville, Indiana resulted in a crash and the eventual arrest of the fleeing suspect.

The incident began when Fortville Police Department officers tried to pull over a motorcycle for having no plates. Police said the driver of the motorcycle, later identified as 49-year-old Christopher Brummett of Anderson, Indiana, did not stop and instead fled westbound on County Road 1000 North.

Police initiated a pursuit of the motorcycle, following Brummett to the intersection of 96th Street and Olio Road. There, he turned north on Olio and continued driving until arriving with police at Ambria Drive and Olio Road.

At that intersection, officers said there was too much traffic and ended the pursuit to maintain public safety. Within one minute, Hamilton County Dispatch had told officers that Brummett had lost control and crashed.

After the crash, which police said happened just before the Geist Marina Launch facility, Brummett ran on foot into the woods rest of the roadway. The Fishers Police Department then helped Fortville officers in searching the area for the suspect.

Eventually, police said a Fishers K-9 unit was able to find Brummett, who was taken to St. Vincent Hospital West for treatment on minor injuries from the crash and pursuit. No officers were injured in the pursuit, FPD said, and no vehicles other than the motorcycle were involved in the crash.