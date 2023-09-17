INDIANAPOLIS — FOX59 viewers with DIRECTV, U-verse, and DIRECTV STREAM will now be able to watch the channel as Nexstar Media Group, Inc. and DIRECTV have agreed to return to TV.

DIRECTV and Nexstar Media Group, Inc. released this statement below:

“In recognition and appreciation of the continued patience of DIRECTV customers and Nexstar viewers, the companies have agreed to temporarily return the signals of the Nexstar-owned television stations and national cable news network NewsNation to DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and U-verse while we both work to complete the terms of an agreement.” DIRECTV and Nexstar Media Group, Inc. said in a joint statement