FRANKFORT, Ind. – A Frankfort woman again faces charges related to dealing methamphetamine nearly a year after police arrested her for the same thing.

On May 25, the Frankfort Police Department Narcotics Unit and Patrol Division arrested 46-year-old Tonya Covey in connection with a drug investigation.

Covey was out on bond from a May 2022 arrest related to dealing methamphetamine, police said.

She’s now formally charged with dealing methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine in connection with the new case.

According to court records, she’s charged with three counts of dealing methamphetamine for the 2022 case. A jury trial is scheduled for September.