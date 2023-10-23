FRANKLIN, Ind. — Hundreds of employees could soon be without work after Energizer Holdings announced a key closure at its packaging and distribution facility in Franklin that will result in job cuts.

According to a spokesperson for Energizer Holdings, workers at the Franklin Energizer plant were recently informed that the facility would “cease packaging operations” beginning in the first half of 2024.

While packing operations at the facility would be shuttered, Energizer said the Franklin location “will continue to serve as the central distribution center for our U.S. battery and lights business.”

Energizer did not clarify how many jobs would be lost as a result of the Franklin facility shuttering its packaging operations. A spokesperson did say the company was sharing information with employees about severance and job placement assistance, however.

Energizer Holdings produces batteries under the brand names Energizer, Rayovac and Vatra. Energizer Holdings also owns several well-known auto care brands such as ArmorAll and STP.

According to a previous story by the Indianapolis Business Journal, Energizer aimed to employ 440 people by 2022 at the Franklin facility when it announced the opening of the $62.7 million packaging and distribution facility in 2019. At that time, Energizer said it was committed to staying in Franklin for at least 15 years.

A WARN notice has not yet been filed with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.