Police investigate suspicious death at home in Franklin.

FRANKLIN, Ind. — What was originally called in as a suicide is now being called a “suspicious” death by police in Franklin.

Police confirmed one deceased female was found at a home on Woodfield Boulevard Saturday,

A male at the home is being questioned, according to officials.

Indiana State Police said an autopsy will be performed on the victim Monday. The coroner will release her identity.

Police have not released anything else about the investigation.

A neighbor told CBS4 there is a history of domestic violence at the home.

This is a developing story and will be updated.