HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – When you watch your favorite tv show or movie, do you ask yourself where it might have been filmed?

Of course, a popular answer is Hollywood or LA, but if one were to research a little, they would realize Indiana has had its fair share of silver screen moments. From action to sci-fi to documentaries, Indiana has had several different genres of film and television shot. Listed are just some tv shows and movies that were filmed in the Hoosier state.

  • Rudy (1993)
    • South Bend
    • About a boy wanting to play for the Fighting Irish football team
  • American Teen (2008)
    • Warsaw
    • Highlights the ups and downs of being a teen in the midwest
  • Monrovia, Indiana (2018)
    • Filmed in the aforementioned city, focusing on lives of people living in a farming community just after the 2016 election
  • Rain Man (1988)
    • Metamora
    • Stars Dustin Hoffman and Tom Cruise
  • Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011)
    • Gary
    • Popular building was the decaying Methodist Church plus other abandoned buildings
  • Hoosiers (1986)
    • Filmed all across Indiana
    • Small town basketball team on a quest for a state championship
  • Parks and Recreation (2013)
    • Indianapolis gets its chance
    • Happens during season five of Ben’s bachelor party
    • St. Elmo and Lucas Oil Stadium get screen time
  • Public Enemies (2009)
    • Crown Point
    • Starred Johnny Depp
  • A League of Their Own (1992)
    • Huntingburg and Evansville
    • Bosse Field was the setting for the finale of the movie
    • Stars include Tom Hanks, Rosie O’ Donnell and Madonna

Other movies that were made in Indiana include Soul of the Game, Pearl Harbor and A Nightmare on Elm Street. For a list of other movies made in Indiana, click here.