INDIANAPOLIS — The Indy Public Safety Foundation is hosting an event this weekend to celebrate first responders and new efforts to improve public safety.

From exploring IFD’s ladder truck to checking out IMPD’s SWAT van, community members can get a firsthand look on Saturday at what it takes to be a first responder.

The “Frontline Experience,” put on by the Indy Public Safety Foundation, is teaching residents about new initiatives to make the community safer and meet the people who protect them each and every day.

“It takes a lot to do the work that we do,” said Dane Nutty, president and CEO of the Indy Public Safety Foundation.

There are more than 4,000 first responders and public safety personnel across the city of Indianapolis. Those men and women put their lives on the line every single day.

“Every day we wake up, and there’s new about some new major issue our city is facing,” Nutty said. “What we love about this event is at this event, we can get behind the scenes and ask questions, create dialogue. The end goal is to create relationships and resources to advance some of these efforts.”

Guests can stroll along parts of the track at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway where the “public safety playground” will be set up.

IMPD, IFD and IEMS will display different apparatuses, tools and equipment they use on a daily basis.

“The idea is to get community and business leaders, and community members, to engage with first responders,” Nutty said.

Guests can enjoy food and drinks while learning more about IPSF’s new community-based programs working to enhance public safety.

Event organizers say it’s important for Indy residents to know what their city leaders are doing to make the community safer.

“Often, they’re not aware of all the great programs going on in their city,” Nutty said. “Really, the next step is knowing how to engage because everyone can play a role. I think sometimes people think they don’t have the ability to do so, but saying you can connect whether you’re a volunteer or financial donate; everyone has the opportunity to support these efforts.”

The sixth “Frontline Experience” event will be held at IMS on Saturday. The event goes from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and tickets are available online. All proceeds raised will go towards the foundation and supporting Indianapolis frontline workers.

The event is just for adults but IPSF hosts many events throughout the year for kids to learn more about the role first responders play in our community.