TRAFALGAR, Ind. — Some routine yard work turned into a scary situation after a fuel can caught fire in Trafalgar Tuesday.

According to the department, a 16-year-old was inside a barn and fueling a mower in the 4000 block of County Road W. 300 South when the can suddenly ignited as fuel ran down the side of the mower.

Officials say quick action prevented the fire from spreading. The can was thrown to the center of the barn, and the fire stayed contained to the can.

Courtesy of Trafalgar Fire Department

Smoke was seen coming from the barn, but crews were still able to put out the fire using just an extinguisher.

Trafalgar Police Department and the Johnson County Indiana Sheriff’s Office provided assistance.