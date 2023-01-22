KEWANNA, Ind. — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a gas station was robbed by a man armed with a handgun and driving a stolen car.

Authorities were called around 8:30 p.m. Saturday to the Country Mark Gas Station on N. Troutman Street in Kewanna, Ind., for a robbery.

Upon arrival, a gas station employee explained that a man had entered the store while holding a handgun and demanding money. The male suspect then fled north on State Road 17 in a red truck with an undisclosed amount of cash.

While on the scene, deputies learned that Rochester police had received a report of a stolen vehicle, described as a red, quad cab Ford F150. Investigators, the sheriff’s office said, believe the two incidents are connected.

No injuries were reported in the incident and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Det. Sgt. Matt Utter with the Fulton County Sheriff Office at (571) 223-2819.