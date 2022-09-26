RICHMOND, Ind. – Richmond K9 Officer Seara Burton will be laid to rest Monday.

The funeral for the fallen officer will be held at the Tiernan Center at Richmond High School (380 Hub Etchison Parkway). It’s scheduled to start at 11 a.m.

Burton, a four-year veteran of the Richmond Police Department, was 28 years old when she was shot during a traffic stop on Aug. 10. She died more than five weeks later.

Seara Burton and her K9 partner

Photo from outside Richmond High School/Lindsay Stone

After the public memorial service, a procession will head to Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis, where Burton will be laid to rest in the section dedicated to Heroes of Public Safety.

The procession will take U.S. 40 to reach Indianapolis. Here’s the route:

Richmond High School to Southwest G Street

East (Left) on Southwest G Street to South 5th Street

North (Left) onto South 5th Street to North A Street (US 40)

West (Left) onto North A Street (US 40) to East Main Street

West (Right) on East Main Street to Southwest 5th Street

South (Left) on Southwest 5th Street to US 40

West (Right) on US 40 to Illinois Street

North (Right) on Illinois Street to 34th Street

West (Left) onto 34th Street into Crown Hill Cemetery

The procession will pause in front of the Richmond Police Department for Officer Burton’s final 10-42 call.

Map of the procession route

Supporters are encouraged to line the route to honor the officer, who was taken off life support on Sept. 1. After being moved to a hospice care facility, she died on Sunday, Sept. 18.

Visitation was held Sunday at the Richmond City Building on North 5th Street.

We will stream Monday’s funeral service along with key moments during the procession.