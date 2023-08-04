FRANKLIN, Ind. — The funeral services for the fallen Johnson County Sheriff’s deputy were announced.

Deputy Timothy J. Guyer was pronounced dead by medics after being found “unresponsive” in the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy dorm on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Guyer was 49 years old and attending the 230th session of the law enforcement academy. He’s survived by a wife and four children.

The funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 10:30 a.m. at Fair Haven Christian Church in Franklin, immediately followed by the burial at Greenlawn Cemetery.

Photo provided by Johnson County Sheriff’s Department

According to Guyer’s obituary, a gathering of family and friends will happen on Monday, Aug. 7 from 2 to 8 p.m. at the church as well.

A Tim Guyer Memorial Fund has been started to help benefit Indian Creek for athletic support for football, wrestling and baseball.

Any donations can be sent to 1476 West 300 South in Franklin, Indiana, or to the family via the Swartz Mortuary website.