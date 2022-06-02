INDIANAPOLIS — A garbage truck ended up in a ditch while trying to avoid a wrong-way driver on the north side of Indianapolis, according to police.

Around 6:20 a.m. Thursday, IMPD responded to a crash near the intersection of W. 96th Street and Michigan Road.

According to officers, a passenger vehicle was going the wrong way on southbound Michigan into the path of a garbage truck. The truck was not able to get out of the way in time and crashed into a ditch.

A third car near the crash truck was also damaged in the crash.

Police say no one was hurt.

Traffic has been backed up in the area.