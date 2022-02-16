Garth Brooks is coming back to Notre Dame Stadium.

The country music superstar will perform at the historic venue at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 7. It’s his only upcoming stadium tour date in Indiana, Michigan or Illinois. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 25.

Brooks last appeared at Notre Dame Stadium in October 2018. About 84,000 fans braved strong winds and rain to see him in concert. The performance, the first such concert ever at Notre Dame Stadium, aired as a special on CBS the following December.

The seven-time CMA Entertainer of the Year is the top-selling solo artist in U.S. history, according to the RIAA.

Tickets will cost $98.95, all inclusive, and are limited to eight per transaction. They can be purchased at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks, via the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster, 1-877-654-2784, or through the Ticketmaster App on your mobile phone.

There will be no ticket sales at the venue box office on Friday, Feb. 25.