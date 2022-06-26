OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A structure fire at Cataract Falls State Recreation Area caused the area to close Sunday.

The fire started in a gatehouse near one of the recreation area’s entrances. According to an Indiana State Parks Facebook post, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Cataract Volunteer Fire Department said in another Facebook post that crews were dispatched around 5:30 a.m. Sunday to Cataract Falls SRA for a structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found a fully involved wooden structure at the main gate.

Fire crews launched an interior attack due to the heavy wood construction, the post said, and with the help of additional crews were able to extinguish the fire.

“Cataract Falls is a very important location to many in our community and we appreciate all the support they give us,” the department’s post read. “So please continue to support them during this time and be patient today as they will likely have restrictions in place until the entrance can be made safe for all visitors to enjoy the park.”

The full statement posted Sunday by Indiana State Parks can be read below.

The Cataract Falls SRA gatehouse was damaged by an early morning fire. The cause is under investigation. Thanks for finding a different location to visit. Lieber SRA, the property’s other large recreation area, is open for picnicking and other recreation activities as usual. There is NO issue at Cagles Mill Lake’s beach with blue-green algae, as someone guessed in the comments. The beach is at the LOW RISK advisory level at this time. Visit on.in.gov/liebersra for a map and info. Indiana State Parks

This is a developing story. This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.