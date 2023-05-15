FISHERS, Ind. – Fishers City Council members could approve a $50 price tag for parking on Monday night, as they look to the future of the Geist Waterfront Park.

The fee would apply to anyone who doesn’t live in Fishers. The park soft-launched last month and right now is free for the public.

“The luxury of this, it is so beautiful out here,” said Fortville resident, Carol Skaggs.

But, if you aren’t a Fishers resident, you may want to car pool with friends and family if you plan on visiting during the summer.

“I think $50 to park is a little bit outrageous,” said park visitor, Barbara Terrell.

The Board of Public Works & Safety approved the $50 non-resident parking fee on May 9.

“There are 240 parking spots here. We average about 20 of those will be used by staff onsite,” said City of Fishers Community and Public Relations Director, Ashley Elrod.

Phase one and a portion of Phase two are completed, totaling around $15 million.

The city says the extra 50 bucks per car will contribute to maintenance and salaries for workers.

“Really, the thought process behind the $50 parking pass is two priorities: safety here at the park and prioritizing fishers residents who paid for and continue to pay for the development of this park,” said Elrod.

The parking fee will remain throughout the summer season and according to the city’s resolution will end no later than Nov. 1. Pedestrians walking or biking will get in for free.

Some out-of-towners say that’s not gonna work for many families.

“It is going to prevent a lot of our community from being able to come,” said Skaggs.

Nonresidents must purchase their passes 48 hours in advance. Fishers residents need to have their smartphones ready as they roll up to the gates.

“To present their Fishers SmartPass, which is their mobile pass to access. That is what confirms they are a resident,” said Elrod.

The soft opening continues through May 22. The beach officially opens on May 27.