HUDSON, Ind. (WANE) — The Golden Bachelor debuts this year, and its heartthrob is a 71-year-old widower from Hudson, Indiana.

Gerry Turner will be looking for love in the spinoff of The Bachelor, which features a cast of hopeful romantics in the “golden years” of their life.

Turner has several children and grandchildren that he shares his life with, but one of his neighbors said he’s ready for love again after losing his wife, Toni.

“When we asked why he’s doing this, he told us that he wanted to be happy, and he knew that Toni wanted him to be happy,” said neighbor Mary Schuman.

Schuman also lost her spouse and told WANE 15 that she has cherished her relationship with Turner and is excited for him to find someone to share his life with again.

“Gerry and I have shared tears through this time that we both lost a dear one,” Schuman said. “You can tell that having a partner is going to make him happy.”

Schuman said that she has been waiting with great anticipation for the show to start, and she thinks that Gerry will have the entirety of Hudson, Indiana tuning in.