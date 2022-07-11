INDIANAPOLIS — Need legal advice but can’t afford it? The Indianapolis Bar Association is opening up the phone line and offering free legal advice for one day only.

On July 12, from 6 to 8 p.m., attorney volunteers will be but a phone call away and be available to easily provide legal advice to anyone who may be in need. Attorneys participating in the Legal Line are prepared to answer questions on topics such as divorce, child custody, child support, landlord/tenant issues, bankruptcy, personal injury, employment law and more.

All calls are confidential.

To take advantage of the free advice over the phone, call (317) 269-2000 on July 12 between 6 and 8 p.m.

Free legal advice is also offered by the Indianapolis Bar Assocation throughout the week in the form of a virtual chat. The virtual “Ask a Lawyer” featured is available at indybar.org Monday through Friday and allows users to virtually chat with a lawyer.