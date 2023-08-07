HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a fatal incident at Toyota Boshoku on Monday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, medics from the Gibson County Ambulance Service and firefighters from the Princeton Fire territory arrived at the scene around 9:15 a.m. to render aid to a worker inside. The Gibson County Coroner identified the deceased as 49-year-old Thierno Balde of Evansville.

Toyota Boshoku has announced the”gold shift” will be canceled for all departments on Monday. Toyota Boshoku also released the following statement following the incident:

We are deeply saddened by the tragic event that occurred on August 7, 2023 and resulted in the death of one of our team members. We are fully cooperating in the investigation that is underway, and while we cannot comment on the details, we can tell you that the health and safety of our team members is our top priority. We take matters like this very seriously and will thoroughly review all investigation results to ensure that this type of incident does not reoccur. Our deepest sympathies go out to our team member, his loved ones and all of our team members at TBIN. The Company is working with local authorities, members of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), and other regulatory agencies to investigate the incident Statement from Toyota Boshoku

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday. Eyewitness News will update this story as new information becomes available.

This is a developing story.