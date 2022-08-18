INDIANAPOLIS — IEMS is tweaking the way its crews respond to emergencies and say they hope the only change the community notices is better care.

IEMS said it found a potential solution to the issue of high call volumes and not enough paramedics to fill the open jobs. Before now, those medics who can provide advanced care rode with an EMT in the ambulance and that’s changing now.

We took those paramedics off of the ambulances, replaced them with EMTs on the ambulances, put those paramedics in non-transporting SUVs so they can respond separately,” Chief Michael Hayward, Chief of Operations, said.

IEMS said its data shows more than half of the patients that paramedics transport do not need a medic to respond. Medics tell us that having a separate vehicle allows them to make quicker moves.



“I can come and determine that it’s okay to be transported by a BLS provider, go ahead send them to the hospital in an ambulance, and then I can take another call,” Paramedic Adrian Foster said.

The goal is to make paramedics more nimble and able to respond to the calls that require more than basic care. For example, those patients experiencing cardiac arrest.

“When they take those calls and find it’s a patient that does not call for advanced life support services, they just hand that patient off to the basic life support team and they transport, leaving that paramedic available for the high acuity call that’s going to come out next,” Hayward said.

Foster said he is already noticing improvements in the way his agency operates.

“It allows us to get to the people faster and just use our resources better,” Foster said.