PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — A Northwest Indiana man flashed a gun and set a residence on fire after no longer being welcomed there, police allege.

At around 10:45 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the 500 block of Serenity Terrace, located in Portage Township, on the report of a fire.

A responding officer met with a woman who called 911 after observing her residence was on fire.

The woman told police she suspected Timothy Burelison, of Valparaiso, 61, because he allegedly flashed a gun at her the day prior. An investigation into the matter was then launched by the Porter County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman told police Burelison used to resided at the residence “on occasion,” but was no longer welcomed due to alleged “violent and unpredictable” behavior.

The woman’s camera footage allegedly showed Burelison lighting her residence on fire with a gas can. He was driving a red GMC Sierra truck.

Another resident provided police with two alleged text messages from Bureilson.

“This is a good day for you to move just saying,” part of one read, police said.

After the fire in the middle of the night, the resident received another threatening message.

“Are you having trouble sleeping,” Burelison allegedly sent.

His vehicle was in the area the night of the arson, according to police.

An arrest warrant was then filed for Bureilson on the charge of arson.

The residence was not lost as a result of the fire and sustained damage to the siding and door.

He was booked into jail on Sunday and also faces additional charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.