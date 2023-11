HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Holiday World recently revealed their coaches for their newest attraction Good Gravy!

Officials with the theme park state the coaches were revealed on the IAAPA Expo show floor.

Construction of Good Gravy! began over the summer and track started to arrive in early November. Good Gravy! is expected to open to the public for the first time in May 2024.

Courtesy: Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari

Courtesy: Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari

Courtesy: Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari