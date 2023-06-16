PUTNAM CO., Ind. — A large piece of Indiana forestland in Putnam County will be protected to aid wildlife, plants, and provide opportunities for recreation, according to a press release from the Central Indiana Land Trust.

“When I think about this land, I couldn’t be more thrilled we’re preserving the natural wonders of Hoosier landscapes like these,” said Gov. Holcomb. “Through this first investment from the Next Level Conservation Trust, we are preserving land not just for today, but for generations of future Hoosiers to enjoy, protecting habitats and promoting quality of life.”

The total price of the land was $4,125,000. The Next Level Conservation Trust provided more than $3.1 million towards the initiative. The Next Level Conservation Trust, which is a part of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, was created to preserved or enhance nature.

“This is a great opportunity to enhance the quality of life for the residents of Putnam County,” said Putnam County Community Foundation Executive Director Neysa Meyer.

The Central Indiana Land Trust also raised more than $1 million. “This property has been on our wish list since first exploring it in 2008 because of its size, pristine condition and rich biodiversity,” said CILTI President & CEO Cliff Chapman. “Plus, it’s near another protected property – Fern Cliff Nature Preserve. Anytime you increase the critical mass of protected land, you provide a safer place for wildlife and plants to thrive.”

The wooded land is filled with hickory trees, ferns, as well as rare and endangered species.