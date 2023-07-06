INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Holcomb is directing that flags be flown at half-staff in the state of Indiana in honor and remembrance of fallen Indiana State Trooper Aaron N. Smith, according to a press release from the Office of Governor Eric J. Holcomb.

Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday, July 7.

Trooper Smith died after being hit by a suspect’s car during a stolen vehicle pursuit.

Described as a shining star, Trooper Smith will receive police and military honors as he served as both an Indiana State Trooper and a Sergeant in the Indiana National Guard.