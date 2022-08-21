INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is out of the country this week as he visits Asia for an economic development trip.

According to Holcomb’s office, the Governor landed Sunday morning in Taipei for the beginning of the trip which will take him to Taiwan and the Republic of Korea. While there, Holcomb will visit with Taiwanese and South Korean government officials, business leaders and academics.

The point of the trip, Holcomb’s office said, is to “further strengthen Indiana’s economic, academic and cultural connections” with the two countries.

“I couldn’t be more energized to spend this week building new relationships, reinforcing long-time ones and strengthening key sector partnerships with Taiwan and South Korea,” said Gov. Holcomb in a statement. “This week marks my second trip to South Korea as Governor, and I am also proud to be the first U.S. governor to visit Taiwan since before the COVID-19 pandemic. I’m committed to building an economy of the future with these global partners who are helping propel Indiana forward by creating tomorrow’s businesses, today.”

Gov. Holcomb will be the first US governor to visit Taiwan since 2019. He is also the first Indiana governor to go to Taiwan in 17 years, marking his 12th international economic development trip as governor.

The cost of the trip is being paid through private donations to the Indiana Economic Development Foundation, Holcomb’s office said.