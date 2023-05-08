INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of the victims of Saturday’s mass shooting at a Texas outlet mall.

Flags should be flown at half-staff immediately until sunset on Thursday, May 11.

Authorities said a gunman, identified as 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia, killed eight people at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas before he was fatally shot by a police officer who happened to be nearby.

Federal officials are looking into Garcia’s ideology as they work to find a motive for the attack.