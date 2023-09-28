GREENFIELD, Ind. — Greenfield police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of exposing his genitals at a local Walmart over the weekend.

According to an alert sent Thursday by the Greenfield Police Department, the man seen in the photos below is accused of exposing his genitals at Walmart in Greenfield on Saturday, Sept. 23.

The suspect, GPD said, is described as a white male who has a distinctive white, long mustache. On the day of the incident, police said he was wearing a white cut-off t-shirt and a white hat or bandana.

Due to surveillance video captured by Walmart cameras, detectives believe the man left the store in a red/maroon Dodge passenger car.

A photo of the car, which he is believed to be driving, can be seen to the right.

Anyone with information that could help identify the man shown above or help further the investigation is being asked to contact GPD investigations by calling (317) 477-4410.

To submit an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS.