DELPHI, Ind. — A grain bin collapsed, crushing vehicles and spilling thousands of pounds of grain after a fire damaged storage bins and more at Andersons Grain on Monday.

According to the Delphi Fire Department, multiple agencies were called early Monday morning to Andersons Grain Elevator located just off State Road 25, not far from Abby and Libby Memorial Park.

Fire crews from Delphi, Camden, Flora and more were called to the grain elevator just after 6:40 a.m. where a fire was discovered in a large canister, the associated conveyors and a connected storage bin.

Photos by Delphi Fire Department

Photos by Delphi Fire Department

Photos by Delphi Fire Department









Firefighters were on scene for three hours fighting the blaze and trying to prevent the flames from spreading to the rest of the facility. Several hours later, the Delphi Fire Department announced that one of the grain bins had collapsed.

Fortunately, despite what was called a “major” collapse, no injuries were reported and all employees were accounted for.

At this time, authorities have not released any further information about the collapse or the fire.