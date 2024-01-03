WESTFIELD, Ind. — You’ve probably heard of pickleball, the country’s fastest-growing sport.

Naturally, the craze has spread here to central Indiana, bringing a first-of-its-kind tournament to Westfield this week.

“Outside is cold, inside the action’s very hot,” Association of Pickleball Players chief marketing officer Tom Webb said.

It’s the action of a sport that has exploded in recent years.

“I would not be at all surprised to see pickleball planting its roots very firmly here in Indiana because of its popularity and because this is a sport state, so why would people not want to come play the game here?” Webb added.

This is the first in a five-year partnership between Grand Park and the APP – hosting the Collegiate Championships and Midwest Open. To make it happen, the complex’s indoor soccer facility was transformed by 24 temporary pickleball courts.

“We’ve already discussed the opportunity of potentially hosting other events throughout the duration of the season,” Grand Park director Matt Trnian said.

Players representing 26 schools from across the nation, including three from Indiana, will go head-to-head Tuesday and Wednesday before the courts are opened up to amateurs of all ages through Jan. 7.

“In my hometown, every old tennis court was turned into a pickleball court,” Samford University pickleball player Caraline Cox said after a match. “So it’s awesome to see it’s caught on everywhere across the country.”

But, why pickleball?

“You can pick up a paddle, you can hit the ball over the net, and almost immediately – you’re playing a rally and you find yourself playing a game that you can be quite good at, quite quickly,” Webb explained.

What may have started as a pastime during the pandemic, or a hobby for ex-tennis players, has grown into an opportunity for college athletes to win tens of thousands of dollars in scholarship money.

“It’s super cool meeting the people that you never would meet,” Samford University pickleball team captain Jake Wilson said. “I get to do it as a job back home now, so having those opportunities is just awesome.”

“This’ll be one of those tournaments people will look back on and say, ‘we were some of the pioneers in this in college sports,’” Webb said.

Those in charge at Grand Park are thrilled to be at the forefront, fielding inquiries about the possibility of open play and more tournaments in the future.

“Having the flexibility of the space really allows us to get creative with that and continue to grow a sport that has proven to be successful over the last few weeks here,” Trnian said.