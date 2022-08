BROWNSBURG, Ind. — An elderly woman pulled from a Brownsburg creek Wednesday is dead, according to the Brownsburg Fire Department.

Authorities were called to White Lick Creek around 5 p.m. for a possible drowning. Responders performed CPR on the woman, but she did not survive, BFD said.

The fire department noted that the woman was with her grandchildren and for some reason entered the water.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.