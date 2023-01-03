INDIANAPOLIS — At about 4 a.m. Saturday, Vickie Driver did not recognize the unfamiliar car running in her driveway in the 3600 block of North Oxford Street.

As a community leader, Driver is the type of resident the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says it depends on to keep neighborhoods safe and to call when they see something unusual.

Driver called that morning hours before dawn and when IMPD responded, officers told her there was a car with Florida license plates in her driveway.

The longtime northside resident said she didn’t know anybody who would be driving a car with Florida plates.

Three IMPD officers reported that they found a young man asleep in the front seat with a gun in his lap. Police said they banged on the car windows for three minutes without getting a response, and, when the man woke up, the officers ordered him to put his hands up.

Instead, they say, he began moving around, and that’s when the three officers opened fire, at least more than two dozen times according to IMPD sources and neighbors. Neighbor Mark Riggs said he heard “roughly 40, 45” shots fired.

Another neighbor spotted an evidence marker in his front yard with the number “35” on it.

Anthony Macklin, 24, was struck three times.

”Saw police cars, police resuscitating a man, making sure he was alive,” said Riggs. ”I know it was Miss Vickie’s grandson, and I know one thing for sure, he shouldn’t be shot.”

In a tragic misunderstanding, Vickie Driver did not recognize her grandson in a rental car asleep outside her house just two blocks off East 38th Street in an area known for carjackings and shootings.

Sources confirmed that the officers’ body-worn camera videos are inconclusive as to whether Macklin ever pointed his gun at police after they roused him from his sleep.

Ironically, Macklin’s grandmother is a civilian serving on the IMPD Critical Incident Response Team which often gets a phone call from police commanders when a shooting or tragedy occurs so that community members can be advised and brought into the early stages of a potential investigation.

As a member of the CIRT, Miss Vickie would typically review IMPD body-worn camera video to give an independent assessment of what an officer sees when he or she opens fire.

Vickie Driver hasn’t had time to attend to her CIRT duties. Neighbors say she’s spent most of the last four days in the hospital at her grandson’s bedside as he recovers from his wounds.

”Our detectives continue to work to identify witnesses and speak with witnesses, speak with other people involved to identify any video evidence, any forensic evidence that might be added to what they did earlier this weekend,” said IMPD Lt. Shane Foley. ”This week all the officers are scheduled to have interviews with Internal Affairs.”

While Internal Affairs investigators will review the action of the officers for adherence to department policies, homicide detectives will compile a case file that will be forwarded to the Marion County Prosecutor for criminal charge review.

Eventually, IMPD’s civilian-majority Use of Force Review Board will also examine the case, but first, the CIRT will review the body-worn camera video and consult with Chief Randal Taylor on the investigation.

”That team will review, along with others, the critical incident video prior to it being released and any questions that they have the Chief will try to answer. If there’s anything that needs to be added to that body camera footage being shared, that will be considered and added,” said Foley. ”Our goal is three-to-eight weeks to present the critical incident video.”

Once that video is presented, it’ll be up to Miss Vickie’s fellow team members to review evidence of her grandson’s shooting by police.

”Obviously there’s going to be a great concern on her part, but I think this signals a great concern to all parents and grandparents because this could happen to anybody,” said Rev. David Greene, Sr., a CIRT member. ”He was a good gentleman, he had just taken his family on a cruise and gotten back so he has his own business but this has happened and it’s tragic.

”Why was this young man shot? He’s sitting in the driveway. He was supposedly asleep so why was he shot? What was the policy? Why so many shots?” asked Greene. ”You just hope that this was not the case of, so to speak, somebody jumped the gun because they were nervous because they were in a black neighborhood and this was a black man and they had a gun?”

The fatal shooting of Aaron Bailey, an unarmed man who did not obey commands inside a wrecked car by two Metro patrolmen in 2017, resulted in a $650,000 City payout to the family and a lawsuit settlement commitment to enhance police training in de-escalation techniques, which also led to a re-emphasis by IMPD Academy trainers to teach officers to slow down, seek cover and keep their distance in potential deadly force situations.

”Any critical incident that we have, we review for policy violations and for training opportunities,” said Foley.

Back out on Oxford Street, Mark Riggs had his own views of the shooting of a neighbor’s grandson.

”People don’t realize we need the police, but somehow the police has to be trained from the people that they be policing,” he said. ”If you’re supposed to come to protect the people, you at least need to get some type of evidence before you start shooting.

“Know what’s going on.”