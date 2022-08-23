GRANT COUNTY, Ind. – A Grant County man was found guilty of murder for shooting and killing another man in 2020.

Matthew Whitt called 911 in February 2020 to tell police he’d shot and killed an intruder at a home in the 6100 block of South 500 East.

When investigators arrived, they found Steven Nickell had suffered fatal gunshot wounds to the head and torso.

Whitt initially told police he’d wrangled the gun from the intruder and shot him.

But he later changed his story, telling investigators he shot Nickell after Nickell entered the home with a handgun. Whitt, who was prohibited by law from having a gun, then tried to hide Nickell’s firearm.

There had been some bad blood between the two men. Days before the shooting, Nickell reported that Whitt and another man had beaten him up. Nickell was also the former boyfriend of Whitt’s sister.

In addition to the murder conviction, jurors also found Whitt guilty of obstruction of justice and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

A sentencing date has yet to be determined.