GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — A Grant County was sentenced to 75 years in prison after he shot and killed a man in 2020 and tried to claim the victim was an intruder.

Matthew Whitt was found guilty in August.

According to previous reports, Whitt called 911 in February 2020 to tell police he had shot and killed an intruder at a home in the 6100 block of County Road S. 500 E. Investigators arrived to find Steven Nickell suffering from fatal gunshot wounds to his head and torso.

Whitt originally told investigators he’d wrangled the gun from Nickell before shooting him. Whitt later changed his story, however, telling investigators Nickell had actually entered his home with the handgun which led to Whitt shooting the intruder.

Whitt, who was prohibited by law from having a gun, tried to hide Nickell’s firearm.

Investigators said there was bad blood between the two men with Nickell reporting that Whitt and another man had beaten him up just days before the shooting. Nickell was also a former boyfriend of Whitt’s sister.

In addition to the murder conviction, jurors also found Whitt guilty of obstruction of justice and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Whitt was given 430 days of jail time credit to go toward his 75-year sentence.