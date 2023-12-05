BLOOMFIELD, Ind. – Authorities in Greene County are requesting help in their search for a pair of missing teenagers.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, 14-year-old Lillyn Key and 15-year-old Madalynn Eatmon were last seen around 8 p.m. They may be on their way to Indianapolis.

Lillyn is about 5’8” with red hair and blue eyes. She has a pierced nose, a scar on left ring finger and a scar on her left wrist. She was last seen wearing a red hoodie.

Madalynn is about 5’ with brown eyes and brown hair. She has a tattoo on her left thumb, a nose piercing and five piercings in each ear. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie.

Both were missing from Open Arms in Bloomfield, police said. Anyone with information should contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at (812) 384-4411.