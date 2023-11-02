UPDATE (Nov. 3, 2023): Greenfield police said King has been located and is safe.

ALEXANDRIA, Ind. — The Greenfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who went missing on Wednesday.

Casey King is a 37-year-old white male who stands 5’5″ tall and weighs 135 pounds, police said. King has blond hair and blue eyes and was last seen leaving his place of work in Alexandria on Wednesday afternoon.

King was driving a white 2012 Chevy Traverse bearing a license plate with the number BIT347.

King may be wearing a blue hoodie.

Anyone with information on King’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Hancock County 911 Center at (317) 477-4400.