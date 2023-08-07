FISHERS, Ind. — A Greenfield police officer will not face additional jail time after being arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated in June.

Nichole Gilbert agreed to plead guilty to a misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. As part of her plea deal, a second OWI charge was dismissed.

A judge sentenced Gilbert to 365 days in the Hamilton County Jail. However, the court gave Gilbert credit for two days already served and suspended the remaining 363 days. She’ll be on probation for a year, according to court documents.

Instead of suspending her driver’s license, the court granted her Specialized Driving Privileges, meaning she’s allowed to drive to work or to medical appointments.

Gilbert was off-duty when a Fishers police officer pulled her over on June 18. The officer observed a white passenger car with a missing headlight driving dangerously between 96th Street and Olio Road around 1 a.m.

The officer proceeded to conduct a traffic stop. Gilbert was then arrested and taken to the Hamilton County Jail on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Gilbert has served on the Greenfield Police Department for 13 years.

The Greenfield Police Department said that Gilbert was not driving a department-owned vehicle during the incident.

As of Monday, Gilbert remains on unpaid administrative leave.