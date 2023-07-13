GREENFIELD, Ind. — Officials with the Greenfield Police Department are actively looking for a 71-year-old woman who was reportedly last seen at a business in the 1500 block of North State Street.

According to a tweet from the department, officers are searching for 71-year-old Sharon Porter. Porter is described as being 5’2” tall and walks with “a slight limp.” Officials said she was last seen in the area of Sherwin Williams, located at 1500 North State Street.

“If you see her, please call 911,” the tweet read.