INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Greensburg woman who was last seen on Aug. 1 in Indianapolis.

According to the Greensburg Police Department, Arleena B. Carr was reported missing on Aug. 18 after last being seen in Indianapolis at the beginning of the month.

Carr is described as being a 37-year-old white female who is 5’3″ tall and weighs 157 pounds. She has short red hair and hazel eyes.

Arleena Carr (provided by police)

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Greensburg police at (812) 222-4911.