GREENSBURG, Ind. — The Greensburg Police Department is investigating the disappearance of a 36-year-old woman.

Police said Jennifer Leeper is described as a 36-year-old white female. GPD said Leeper is 5’5″ tall, 140 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Leeper was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, July 25 in Greensburg, which is 52 miles southeast of Indianapolis.

GPD believes Leeper may be in extreme danger and that she may require medical assistance.

Anyone with any information on Leeper’s location should contact the Greensburg Police Department at (812) 222-4911 or call 911.