COLUMBUS, Ind. – A Greenwood man died Monday night following a crash in Columbus involving an SUV and a semi truck.

According to the Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office, the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on State Road 46 near CR 750 E, which is southeast of Columbus.

A semi truck and a Toyota 4Runner were involved in the crash. The coroner’s office said the driver of the SUV, identified as 44-year-old Sarbjit Singh of Greenwood, died from “massive trauma to the head.” The coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the county’s Fatal Crash Reconstruction Team.