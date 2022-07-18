WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — A 21-year-old Greenwood man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Wayne County, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

The man was identified as Justin Schmichel.

At about 9:15 a.m. Sunday, deputies were called to State Road 38, east of King Road, in response to a crash.

The sheriff’s office said a preliminary investigation shows that Schmichel was driving a blue 2018 Honda Civic eastbound on State Road 38 when for an unknown reason he drifted off the south side of the road. The car hit a guardrail, continued eastbound into a ditch, ramped over a small river and through a fence before becoming wedged between two trees. Schmichel was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

Based on the estimated time of death from the coroner, the sheriff’s office said they believe the crash occurred around 2 a.m.

Authorities also believe speed was a factor in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.