INDIANAPOLIS — The fifth annual Indianapolis Animal Care Service yard sale event is set to happen at the end of April and Indy Neighborhood Cats is already preparing for the event.

The yard sale is the largest fundraising event for the “Indy Neighborhood Cats” group every year. Last year, they raised about $8,000 and said hope to raise $10,000 this year.

All of those funds go toward programs to help keep outdoor cats in the city out of shelters.

“The shelter right now is in a critical mode right now with staffing, with animals, and it’s never been more important year for people to come and support this because every animal leaves space and resources for those animals that really need the sheltering system,” Dawn Benefiel, executive director of Indy Neighborhood Cats, said.

Organizers are accepting donations for the yard sale every weekend between now and the event. There is a drop off point at Indianapolis Animal Care Services open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays until April 30.

“We help people who care for their cats outside, get them trapped, fixed and vaccinated, returned back to the caretaker,” Benefiel said. “And that helps them get into compliance with the Indianapolis Community Cat Ordinance.”