(NEXSTAR) – It’s hard to believe Guy Fieri is still the acting mayor of Flavortown given the amount of time he spends in Indiana.

Fieri, the host of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” has featured nine different restaurants from Indiana on his show, showcasing not only the state’s wide range of culinary offerings but also his affinity for Indiana’s take on everything from traditional diner fare to Cajun-inspired cuisine.

Curious to know where Guy grabbed a bite? Take a look below at the eateries Fieri visited in the Hoosier State, but be warned — some have closed since Guy was last here.

3 Sisters Café

3 Sisters Café, which closed down earlier this year, was featured on two episodes of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.” Guy stopped by the Indianapolis eatery for an “outstanding” kale and pork-stuffed grilled cheese, but made special mention of the Southern-inspired desserts.

Barking Dog Café

Now also closed, the Barking Dog Café in Indianapolis was a staple for sandwiches, seafood and hearty breakfasts. The offerings even included a “special platter” for dogs.

Indy’s Historic Steer-In

Now known as Indy’s Historic Steer-In, this Indianapolis restaurant first opened in 1960 as Laughner’s Steer-In. The current owners kept some of the original menu items, like the double-decker Twin Steer burger and coconut cream pie, but “Triple D” also highlighted the meatball sandwich and stuffed pizza.

Jersey’s Café

Jersey’s Café, now closed, was opened by a New Jersey native hoping to bring some of his favorite East Coast dishes — cheesesteaks, hoagies, etc. — to Carmel. Guy was a big fan of the restaurant’s “famous” Wildwood Cheese Steak, made with meatballs, marinara, bleu cheese and provolone.

South Side Soda Shop

A retro-style diner, the South Side Soda Shop in Goshen offers classic diner dishes with “a modern twist,” according to its website. Guests can also indulge in desserts, ice cream, malts, floats and a special “Green River Soda” mixed in the in-house soda fountain.

The Triple XXX Family Restaurant

The Triple XXX Family Restaurant is well-known in West Lafayette for its burgers and namesake root beer. Guy sampled the Double Cheese Chop-Steak (a burger with two patties, cheese and onions on a toasted sesame bun) but the restaurant also serves up patty melts, pork tenderloin sandwiches and even a peanut-butter-topped burger.

The Tamale Place

The Tamale Place in Indianapolis has been using fresh-ground corn to make its tamales, tortillas and even tortilla chips since opening in 2003. During Guy’s visit, he sampled beef tamales with red sauce. “There’s nothing like shredded Mexican beef,” he said upon tasting a huge tamale.

Zest! Exciting Food Creations

Now closed, Zest! Exciting Food Creations in Indianapolis was featured in a 2011 episode of “Triple D.” The restaurant’s menu included tomato “bon-bons” and asiago “fried” chicken, the latter of which Guy enjoyed so much that he claimed he’d eat it “off a dirty floor,” the owner proudly recalled on Yelp.

Zydeco’s

Serving up a taste of New Orleans just outside of Indianapolis, Zydeco’s in Mooresville specializes in Cajun dishes such as jambalaya, gumbo and étouffée, among others. Fieri gave high marks to the restaurant’s tender Boudin sausage and barbecued shrimp with smoked pork.