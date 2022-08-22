WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Hagerstown suffered their first defeat in the Little League World Series after falling 5-2 in extra innings to Nolensville, Tennessee, on Monday.

Despite the loss, Hagerstown still has a shot at winning the Little League World Series.

After a rain-delayed start to the game, Hagerstown took the field at 5:20 p.m. to square off with the Southeast Regional champions from Nolensville, Tennessee. The Tennessee team came into Monday’s matchup on a two-game win streak, having beaten New England Region champs 5-3 and the Mountain Region champs 11-2.

Hagerstown struck first, holding Tennesse scoreless in the top of the first before getting on the board with a run of their own to go into the second up 1-0.

Tennessee tied the game up in the top of the fourth and then extended their lead in the fifth to 2-1. In a tense top of the sixth, Tennesse managed to load up the bases but Hagerstown held strong and exited the inning not allowing another run.

In the bottom of the final inning, Hagerstown got a runner on first and drove a ball deep into left field to bring a runner to third. It was Nolan Cheeseman who tied the game for Hagerstown, driving a ball through the infield that brought in a runner to tie the game 2-2.

With bases loaded and two outs, Tennessee made a diving catch at third to send the game into extra innings.

In the top of the seventh, Tennessee retook the lead. After a deep ball into left field, Tennessee extended the lead 4-2 before even notching a single out.

Hagerstown was unable to rally another comeback and notched their first loss in the Little League World Series falling to Nolensville 5-2. Despite the loss, Hagerstown still has a chance as they find themselves in the elimination bracket. Another loss, however, will end the Hagerstown boys’ remarkable run.

Hagerstown will play again on Tuesday at 3 p.m. in the elimination bracket against the Mid-Atlantic Region (Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania). The game will air on ESPN.

Hagerstown emerged as the Indiana Little League champion after beating Decatur Central in New Castle. They punched their ticket to Pennsylvania by beating Kentucky to win the Great Lakes Regional. In their first game of the Little League World Series, Hagerstown went up 7-1 over Iowa before ultimately winning with a walk-off in the bottom of the sixth.

The team has seen an outpouring of support since clinching its trip to the LLWS. They’ve received shout-outs from NBA star Desmond Bane (the Richmond native plays for the Memphis Grizzlies) and MLB star Tucker Barnhart (a Brownsburg native who plays for the Detroit Tigers).

The Indianapolis Indians also shared their support.

The Hagerstown community gathered to record a video message congratulating the team and wishing it luck in the LLWS. Hagerstown’s football team also wished the team good luck in a video shared on Facebook and Aug. 17 was declared “Hagerstown Little League All-Stars Day” by the Wayne County Commissioners.