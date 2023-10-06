INDIANAPOLIS — The spooky season has arrived–and Halloween is almost here!
Most Indiana communities will hold their official trick-or-treat hours on Tuesday, Oct. 31. You’ll find times for several cities, towns and counties below. Hours fall on Oct. 31 unless otherwise noted.
Bartholomew County
- Columbus: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Hope: TBA
Blackford County
- Hartford City: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Boone County
- Jamestown: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Lebanon: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Thorntown: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Whitestown: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Zionsville: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Brown County
- Nashville: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Cass County
- Galveston: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Logansport: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Clinton County
- Frankfort: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Rossville: TBA
Decatur County
- Greensburg: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Delaware County
- Daleville: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Muncie: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Yorktown: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Fayette County
- Connersville: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Grant County
- Marion: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Gas City: TBA
Hamilton County
- Arcadia: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Carmel: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Fishers: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Cicero: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Noblesville: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Sheridan: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Westfield: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Hancock County
- Cumberland: TBA
- Fortville: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Greenfield: TBA
- McCordsville: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- New Palestine: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Shirley: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. (October 28)
- Wilkinson: 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Hendricks County
- Avon: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Brownsburg: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Danville: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Pittsboro: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Plainfield: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Henry County
- New Castle: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Howard County
- Kokomo: 5 to 8 p.m.
Jackson County
- Seymour: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Jefferson County
- Madison: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Jennings County
- North Vernon: 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (Sweet Street event)
Johnson County
- Bargersville: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Edinburgh: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Franklin: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Greenwood: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- New Whiteland: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Trafalgar: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Whiteland: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Lawrence County
- Bedford: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Madison County
- Alexandria: TBA
- Anderson: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Elwood: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Marion County
- Beech Grove: 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Clermont: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Indianapolis: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Lawrence: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Southport: TBA
- Speedway: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Miami County
- Peru: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Monroe County
- Bloomington: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Montgomery County
- Crawfordsville: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Morgan County
- Martinsville: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Owen County
- Spencer: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Putnam County
- Greencastle: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Ripley County
- Batesville: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Rush County
- Rushville: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Tippecanoe County
- Lafayette and West Lafayette: No set days or times
Tipton County
- Tipton: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (October 30 and October 31)
Wayne County
- Hagerstown: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Richmond: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (Saturday, Oct. 28)