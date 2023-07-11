NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The Hamilton County Council on Alcohol and Other Drugs is partnering with local middle and high schools to prevent vaping.

The council has granted $27,000 in funding to five high schools to help them install 25 vape detectors.

Vape detector file (HCCOAOD)

“E-cigarettes are the most used tobacco product among youth,” said Monica Greer, executive director of HCCOAOD.

“Unfortunately, most e-cigarettes contain nicotine and flavorings which are highly addictive and can harm the developing adolescent brain. We believe the installation of vape detectors may help slow the use of vapes and provide a learning opportunity for the students using them.”

Electronic cigarettes are battery-operated devices that heat a liquid to produce an aerosol that users inhale. The use of these devices is often referred to as “vaping.”

The new vape detectors would be placed in school restrooms and work like smoke detectors. The devices can differentiate between vaping, THC or tetrahydrocannabinol (chemical responsible for marijuana’s psychological effects) and aerosols like deodorant or cologne which students often use to make the smell of marijuana and scented vapes.

When a detector picks up a vapor, the device sends a text to school administrators identifying which bathroom it’s located. Then if a student is caught vaping or with a vaping device, the detector allows the school to determine the proper punishment or intervention to address.

Many schools in the county offer intervention classes on-site. If a student is assessed and the results indicate treatment is needed, the staff will make a referral to a treatment agency. If the vaping device included THC or another illegal substance, the police are alerted, and the school follows its policies on possession of illegal substances.

Examples of vapes found in schools (HCCOAOD)

One local school official addressed the ongoing issues with vaping:

It’s a bigger problem than anyone thinks. Our detectors go off anywhere from five to 15 times a day. Middle school students are coming to us already addicted to vaping – kids in band, theater, sports – you name it. Every time we think we’re catching up with it, it takes off again. high school administrator