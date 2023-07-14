HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A mosquito sample has tested positive for the West Nile virus near Carmel, according to a news release from the Hamilton County Health Department.

The department’s vector control program confirmed the positive test on July 7 from a sample that was taken at a trap site in the Carmel area.

The detection of West Nile virus activity, officials said, “is evidence that the disease is present in Hamilton County.” The department encouraged that the public should take precautions to stay protected, including:

Wear long sleeves, pants, socks and shoes when outdoors.

Apply EPA approved insect repellent containing DEET, Picaridin or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus to any exposed skin.

Keep mosquitoes outside by keeping doors and windows closed or making sure screens are in good repair.

Avoid outdoor activities at dusk and dawn, when the mosquitoes that transmit WNV are most active.

Hamilton County residents are also asked to do the following to help “eliminate mosquito breeding sites around their home,:”

Remove all unneeded containers that hold water (tires, cans, bottles, buckets, jars, drums and other trash / rubbish);

Dump and invert wheel barrows and kiddie / toddler pools when not in use;

Change water in birdbaths and pet bowls weekly;

Inspect water in flower pots and plant containers weekly;

Clean rain gutters.

Drain and fill tire ruts, stagnant pools and puddles.

Place tight covers over cisterns, cesspools, septic tanks, tubs and rain barrels where water is stored.

Keep the margins of ponds clear of vegetation and stock ornamental ponds with top – feeding minnows.

Officials stressed that because the virus was found, the department will increase surveillance and control activities in the area that tested positive. This will include the fogging of adult mosquitoes, “to rapidly decrease the number of adult mosquitoes in the sample positive area.”

For more information, visit the county’s website.