NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The Hamilton County 4-H Fair kicks off Thursday, July 20 and this year it will begin with a $26.5 million groundbreaking for a three-phase improvement project.

The ceremony will happen on July 20 at Centennial Pavilion at 9 a.m. Officials say it’s all part of an effort to renovate, expand and modernize the current 40-acre site. No major upgrades have been made to the fairgrounds in over 25 years.

“The fairgrounds are a gathering place,” said Purdue Extension Hamilton County Director Susan Peterson. “They have connected family and friends for generations. They bring people to and are a showpiece for our county. The time is right to invest in the future of this facility.”

The 4-H Fairgrounds will be re-branded “The Silos at 37 Hamilton County: 4-H Fairgrounds and Events Center” and will be rolled out in three phases as part of the plan. The initial phase costs $26.5 million which includes improvements to the existing exhibition center, drainage, llama barn and grounds.

The new project will also create a new pavilion to mark Hamilton County’s 200th anniversary. The county council has promised $15 million toward the project.

Bicentennial Pavilion renderings

“We’re calling it the ‘Fairgrounds for the Future,’” said Hamilton County Extension Board President Jane Sipe. “This plan not only enhances our ability to provide more programs but will also serve as an economic driver, enabling us to host a wider variety of programming throughout the year.”

The Bicentennial Pavilion which is scheduled to open late next year, will replace the O.V. Winks and Annex Buildings that will be lost to the expansion of Pleasant Street.

The second and third phases of the project are contingent on funding and would include the construction of two silos at the main entrance. They would also include the demolition of seven outdoor buildings to be replaced by eight air-conditioned buildings that could be used year-round.

Construction on “Phase One” is scheduled to start this fall.