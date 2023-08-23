NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The Hamilton East Public Library Board of Trustees is expected to discuss the placement of John Green’s “The Fault In Our Stars” within its catalog during its Thursday afternoon meeting.

According to an agenda, the “location of ‘The Fault In Our Stars'” is an action item for the meeting, which is scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday in the first floor large meeting room at the Noblesville Library, located at 1 Library Plaza in Noblesville.

Green’s 2012 book has been a topic discussed at length by the Hamilton East Public Library Board. According to previous reports, the library made a decision to move “The Fault In Our Stars,” as well as dozens of other books, from the young adult section of the library to the adult section of the library.

This decision stemmed from the library’s updated collection development policy, which was approved by the board in December 2022. In that policy, officials stated “written material containing explicit descriptions of sexual conduct… will not be shelved in the juvenile/youth, middle school and high school sections” of the library.

Regarding Green’s “The Fault In Our Stars,” the library said while the depiction of sexual conduct in the book was not “graphic and detailed,” it is explicit, meaning it is “fully revealed or expressed without vagueness, implication or ambiguity.” This specifically refers to a portion of the book where the two main characters have sex using a condom.

After the book’s move to the adult section, Green took to social media and said the library’s decision was “ludicrous” and “an embarrassment.”

“(The book) is about teenagers and I wrote it for teenagers,” Green wrote. “Teenagers are not harmed by reading TFIOS.”

Earlier this month, the Noblesville School Board voted to replace Hamilton East Public Library Board President Laura Alerding in a 3-2 vote. The board voted to replace Alerding with Bill Kenley, an English teacher at Noblesville Schools, to serve as the school board’s appointment to the Hamilton East Public Library Board of Trustees.

Alerding is expected to participate in Thursday’s meeting, with her remaining in the role until Saturday. According to previous reports, while Alerding was one of the members who voted to approve the policy in December, she later said Green’s novel should be moved back to the young adult section of the library.