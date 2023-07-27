FISHERS, Ind. – The Hamilton Southeastern School Board approved a student handbook for the upcoming academic year, with some of the changes including new dress code policies.

The handbook forbids students from wearing hats and hoods during instructional periods without the permission of staff. Students are not allowed to show their midriffs.

The new handbook added language saying the following are prohibited:

Clothing that is designed to reveal buttocks, torso (the body apart from the head, neck, arms, and legs), midsection of the body, undergarments, or the lack of undergarments.

Hats or hoodies: Hoods will be in the down position and hats will be off unless given permission by a staff member for that instructional period.

The board approved the new handbook in a 5-2 vote Wednesday night.

Of the dissenting board members, one said she was voting no after talking to multiple principals and another expressed concerns that the board didn’t follow the “proper procedures for all stakeholders.”

Other changes included a provision stating that all students “are expected to walk in the hallways while attending school” and the reinstatement of lunch visits by parents and family members. The latter had been scrapped as part of the district’s COVID-19 pandemic response.

The school year starts on Aug. 9.

The board plans to revisit other aspects–including bathroom conduct, discipline and the dress code–with “stakeholder feedback” from parents, students, and staff during its review of the handbook ahead of the 2024-2025 school year.