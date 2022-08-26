FISHERS, Ind. — Hamilton Southeastern Schools have selected local attorney Daniel Henke to lead an independent investigation surrounding a recent poster incident at Fishers High School.

A group met earlier this week to plan the course of action regarding the discovery of the ‘Defund the Police?’ poster that had been left up from a prior school year in the Fishers High classroom where fallen Officer Noah Shahnavaz’s brother was assigned.

The group met for about an hour and a half and the school promised to hire someone to conduct the independent investigation.

“Henke is conducting this work free of charge and will provide a report following his fact-finding process to Stokes and the HSE Board of School Trustees,” read a release from HSE.

Henke currently serves as a municipal judge. He was also a chief deputy prosecuting attorney in Hamilton County for more than 18 years. He served as a Fishers town councilor for 11 years and is currently a volunteer for the HSE Schools “We the People” program.

The family of the late Noah Shahnavaz told FOX59 that they are heart broken over the loss of their son and believe this action by the teacher was completely unnecessary.

The Hamilton Southeastern Schools Board of School Trustees deeply regrets the pain that was caused due to a student-made research poster that was displayed in one of our high school classrooms. As a district we recognize our responsibility to provide a safe environment for students to learn and we failed to provide that in this case.

Losing Officer Shahnavaz, a young alumnus of HSE Schools, who not only served his country selflessly, but was protecting others in his job as a police officer, was devastating. HSE has let the Shahnavaz family know how deeply sorry we are to have contributed to more heartache for them. The teacher involved has apologized as well, and is deeply remorseful for causing additional pain to her student and their family. HSE does not advocate for defunding the police. HSE works closely with the Fishers Police Department with the resource officers that are present in our buildings, the officers who help with traffic at our schools, and the officers who help monitor our community 24/7 to keep our students safe. We are and continue to be tremendously grateful for their service. Our students, staff and community are much safer because of our relationship with our police department. HSE Schools will use this experience as an example of how we can and must do better in the future to ensure all our students feel safe, accepted, and supported. Hamilton Southeastern Schools